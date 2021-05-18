Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Top Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Achain has a market cap of $17.15 million and $4.87 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00125141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.40 or 0.01509826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064450 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

