Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $188.11 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

