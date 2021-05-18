Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 27th

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ACP opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.