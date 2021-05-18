AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

