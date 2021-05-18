AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

