AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,527 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

