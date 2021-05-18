9,989 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,001,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,897,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,190,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

