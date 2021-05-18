9,062 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 325,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE INVH opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

