895 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54,571.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 266,855 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 165,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 971,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the period.

BATS OMFL opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

