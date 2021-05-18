7,175 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

