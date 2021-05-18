$651.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $651.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.80 million to $653.90 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $584.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.