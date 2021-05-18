64,073 Shares in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOWX. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,118,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,284,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,182,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,130,000.

BowX Acquisition stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

