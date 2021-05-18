6,325 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 198,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,675. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.

