$57.02 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $57.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.20 million and the highest is $57.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $229.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $232.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.20 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

