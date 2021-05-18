$57.02 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $57.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.20 million and the highest is $57.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $229.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $232.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.20 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.