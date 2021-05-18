5,547 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $21,971,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 25.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company stock opened at $383.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.51 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

