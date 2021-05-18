$547.39 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $547.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $571.00 million and the lowest is $538.70 million. Itron reported sales of $509.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Itron stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 429,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,063. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,079 shares of company stock valued at $667,374 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

