5,000 Shares in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 178.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,504 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 9.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,542 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHUY opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

