500 Shares in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

IHE stock opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $145.27 and a 52-week high of $188.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.08.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.