463,600 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 463,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alkermes by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,647 shares of company stock worth $7,743,260. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

