3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.45. 30,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

