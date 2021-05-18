3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $193.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

MMM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.11. 1,529,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,813. The company has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average is $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

