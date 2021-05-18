3i Group Plc (LON:III) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

3i Group Plc (LON:III) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,117.50 ($14.60).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julia Wilson purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 900,038 shares of company stock worth $1,028,745,035.

LON III traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,232 ($16.10). 1,062,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,515. The firm has a market cap of £11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,225.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769.80 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.