3,863 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Purchased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

