$36.02 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post $36.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.93 million to $38.10 million. Greenlane reported sales of $33.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $161.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.85 million to $167.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNLN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,205.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,745. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 3,762.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 613,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNLN stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

