3,576 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.70. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

