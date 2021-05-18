3,323 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.72.

Shares of EOG opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of -163.65 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

