303 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 303 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,646,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $383.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.36. The stock has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

