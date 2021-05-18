30,144 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,157,359. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,509,720 shares of company stock valued at $125,887,212 over the last three months.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

