$29.83 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report $29.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.18 million and the lowest is $29.32 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $17.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $133.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $137.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $189.74 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $200.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 572,346 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,696. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $56,265,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after buying an additional 948,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $24.75. 145,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

