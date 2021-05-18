288 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

