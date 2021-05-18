288 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.
In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
