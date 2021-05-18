$225.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $225.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.77 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $877.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $933.45 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CL King upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.19. 10,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,724. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

