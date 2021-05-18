$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $21.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. First Bank reported sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $85.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRBA shares. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

