$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $21.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. First Bank reported sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $85.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRBA shares. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.