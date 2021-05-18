20,000 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.20% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

