$2.54 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.72. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,474,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 741,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,547,642. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $105.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

