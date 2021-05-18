$2.29 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

NYSE CSL traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $192.27. 1,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.07. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $109.33 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 43,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 550.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 170.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

