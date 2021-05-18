$2.00 EPS Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.57. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

NYSE IQV opened at $231.48 on Friday. IQVIA has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

