198,934 Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 198,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

