$17.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $17.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.26 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $71.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $73.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

