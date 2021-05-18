$164.40 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $164.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the lowest is $163.33 million. Zscaler posted sales of $110.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $638.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.10 million to $639.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $859.97 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.04.

Shares of ZS traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.50. 2,232,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,044. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -186.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.20. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

