1,400 Shares in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

