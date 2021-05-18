11,560 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

NYSE:F opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

