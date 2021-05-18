1,125 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,246. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.15 and its 200 day moving average is $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

