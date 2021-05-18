1,125 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,246. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.15 and its 200 day moving average is $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.
In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
