10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 800,407 shares.The stock last traded at $149.34 and had previously closed at $143.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,158,379. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

