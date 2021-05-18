$1.97 EPS Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.04. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCOM. Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.38. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.