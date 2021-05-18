$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.72. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,359 shares of company stock valued at $39,186,144. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $312.30 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.03 and its 200 day moving average is $352.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

