$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

CFR stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,250 shares of company stock worth $5,869,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

