$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.54. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of EXR opened at $145.61 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $83.60 and a 1 year high of $149.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

