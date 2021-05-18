$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $987.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

