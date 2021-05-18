$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $0.71. Western Digital reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,133. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

