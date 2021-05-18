$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $113.20. 8,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.